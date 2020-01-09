Wilma Jean Moore Wade, 89, of Mt. Morris, died at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born Thursday, December 4, 1930, in Brock, a daughter of the late Arvel Moore and Myrtle Minor Moore.

She was a member of the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and embroidering. She was a homemaker.

Her husband, George H. Wade, whom she married March 20, 1950, died September 25, 2005.

Surviving are three daughters, Earlene Vaden and husband Nick of Coats, N.C., Tammy Farmer and husband Chris of Ringold, Va., Darlene Bartlett and husband Steve of Katy, W.Va.; three sons, Gary Wade and wife Darlene of Mt. Morris, Terry Wade and wife Linda of Morgantown, W.Va., Ricky Wade of Kingwood, W.Va.; 12 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren and several Great Great grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Strawn of Beaver; one brother, James Moore of Spraggs; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one sister, Joanna Headlee.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, January 11, in Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God, 103 School Road, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, with the Rev. Bruce Craig officiating. Assisting with the service will be her granddaughter, Pastor Becky Rudash. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, is entrusted with her arrangements.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.