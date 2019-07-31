Wilma "Toots" Mae Beattie, 95, of Claysville, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in TownView Health and Rehabilitation, Canonsburg.

Toots was born August 25, 1923, in Washington County, a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Anna Mary Stollar Clutter.

Toots spent her whole life in Claysville. She graduated from Claysville High School in 1941. Toots was a member of the Claysville Baptist Church. She married James Albert Beattie July 23, 1942. They were married for 37 years until his passing October 6, 1979.

Toots was a member of Claysville American Legion Post 639 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and traveling with her friend, Janet Strauss.

She is survived by three children, Ann (Doug) Hewitt, Lois (Bob) Janovich and Andy (Cindy) Beattie, all of Claysville; 12 grandchildren, Jason (Natalie) Hewitt, Travis Hewitt, Heidi (Aaron) Humphrey, Darcie (Pocholo) Reyes, Eric (Shelley) Janovich, Mike (Jen) Janovich, Steffanie (Tom) Furmanek, Peter (Amanda) Janovich, Allison (Ed) Zoeller, Justin (Pam) Beattie, Chad Beattie and Troy Beattie; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Jane Clutter of Bloomington, Ind.; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Rebecca Ann Hewitt and Mark Douglas Hewitt; two brothers, Robert Dale Clutter and Vance Clutter; two sisters, Opal Dean Six and Zelma Jean Clutter.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Claysville Christian Church, 128 Church Street, Claysville, PA 15323. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in the church, with Pastor Mike Fairchild officiating. Burial will follow at Claysville Cemetery, Claysville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Claysville American Legion Post 639 Ladies Auxiliary or Sons of the American Legion, 208 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323.

