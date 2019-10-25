Wilma Stoneking Kiger

Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA
15370
(724)-627-7505
Wilma Stoneking Kiger, 93, of Waynesburg, died at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in her home.

She was born Sunday, July 25, 1926, in Big Run, W.Va., a daughter of the late John M. Stoneking and Delia Bell Utt Stoneking.

Mrs. Kiger was a Protestant by faith. She enjoyed watching Western TV shows and baking. She loved eating homemade bread and was a homemaker.

Her husband, Ralph C. Kiger, whom she married September 15, 1945, died December 27, 1996.

Surviving are a son, Donald C. Kiger of Rices Landing; three grandsons, Scott (Kelley) Kiger of Waynesburg and Earl Blaker and Robert (Charlotte) Blaker, both of Carmichaels; four great-grandchildren, Jade Kiger, Eli Kiger, Robert E. Blaker and Jeffrey Blaker; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased are four sisters, Agnes Dulaney, Mamie Dulaney, Martha Wade and Flossy Virginia Stoneking, and two brothers, William "Bill" Stoneking and Virgil Stoneking.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, with the Rev. Joseph Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 25, 2019
