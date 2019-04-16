Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne M. Popielarczyk.

Yvonne M. Popielarczyk, 84, of Charleroi (Fallowfield Township), passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in her home.

She was born October 22, 1934, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruthie Davis Zelnis.

Yvonne was a 1952 graduate of California High School.

She retired in 1997 from California University of Pennsylvania, where she was employed as a custodian for 10 years. She was previously employed by Abramsons Women's Clothing, G.C.Murphy 5 & 10 Store and Lambert Photography, all located in California.

She was a long-time member of Malden Christian Church and served as president of the California School district PTA.

Mrs. Popielarczyk was a true artist who enjoyed portrait painting, needlepoint and cooking.

On January 13, 1961, she married Carl F. Popielarczyk, who survives. They celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Louann Gech (John) of Coal Center, Brad Reparsky (Ruth) of Centerville and Randy Popielarczyk (Theresa Pearce) of Fallowfield Township; six grandchildren, Heather Tyhonas (Jason), Bri Gech (Sean), Erin Reparsky, Danielle Reparsky, Brandon Popielarczyk and Jacob Popielarczyk; twin great-grandsons Colin and Cole Tyhonas; three sisters, Joann Budnar of Pittsburgh, Fay Kennedy of Colorado and Ruthie Horner of Coal Center; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to her parents is a daughter, Carla Popielarczyk.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, with Pastor Amory Merriman officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.