Zachary Allen Yater, 8, of Washington, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born December 14, 2010, in Pittsburgh, a son of Joseph Yater Jr. and Bobbi Jo Yater of Washington.

A third-grade student at Intermediate Unit 1, he was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Zach loved Prexie football and adored, and was adored by, his extended Prexie football family. He loved his brothers and sister, going to church, eating and going to Home Depot and Lowe's, which he called Depot Lowe's, with his dad.

The outpouring of love for this little boy who continuously exuded joy, love, spunk and contagious laughter, and let nothing hold him back, was immediate and heartwarming. It seems that all of the lives he touched were better for it.

Surviving are two brothers, John Riggle and Joey Yater, both of Washington; a twin sister, Shyann Yater of Washington; Grandma Kim and Pappy Gregg Brice; PapPap Yater and Nana; Aunt Mary and Uncle Elmer; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.