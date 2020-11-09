Zachary "Moon" Bennett, 28, of Burgettstown, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

He was born August 28, 1992 in McKees Rocks, a son of James and Amy Veydt Bennett of Burgettstown.

Zachary loved spending time with his brother, friends, and family. He loved playing and watching sports, especially the Steelers. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with the family dog, Lucy.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother, Lucas Bennett; grandparents, Paul and Dorothy Bennett, Sandy Veydt (late Sonny); uncles, Steve Bennett, Joseph Bennett (Jane); aunts, Christine Pierce (Dale), Dona Barish (Bob), Cheri Tunno (John), Mari Jo Murray (Ken); and many cousins.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, in Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, WV, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Pastor Toni Harrington will preside. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Florence, PA.

Memorial donations can be made to the family.

www.steelandwolfe.com