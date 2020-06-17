Zachary Thomas Dickinson passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 34. He was born in Kaiserslautern, Germany, to William and Nancy Dickinson July 26, 1985.

Zachary leaves behind his wife, Archana; son Zane; and numerous family members and friends. He will be tremendously missed by those who knew him.

Zachary's personality was the magnet that attracted so many people to him. From an early age, he always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude that was infectious. Zachary bettered the lives of those around him and his love and devotion to his friends and family will be everlasting.

Zachary achieved numerous accomplishments thanks to his unmatched drive and dedication to self-improvement. He achieved his life-long dream of becoming a pilot in the U.S. Army, where he flew both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Zachary's 18 years in the Army provided him with the training and experience to become employed as a pilot with American Airlines. While with American Airlines, he was a consummate professional who treated those on his flight like family.

Zachary was a proud graduate of West Virginia University, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in 2011. He was an experienced world traveler who saw much of the world thanks to his deployments in the Army and travels with his wife and son.

Zachary was an avid outdoorsman who took every opportunity to hike and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature.

While he accomplished so much in life, his greatest accomplishment was being a loving and devoted father to his son. Zachary had many titles in his life: Soldier, aviator, brother, son, friend, husband and most importantly, father. Truly, a life well lived that will be celebrated by those he loved.

Friends will be received from noon to 1:30 p.m., the time of service, Friday, June 19, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rotary to Airline Group (RTAG), widely known as The Veteran Aviation Charity, at rtag.org.

Additional information and guest book can be accessed at www.NealFuneralHome.com.