Zorka Zets
1919 - 2020
Zorka Zets, 100, of Fredericktown, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Transitions Health Care, Washington.

She was born October 5, 1919, in Besco, a daughter of the late Mike and Danica Vunjak.

A homemaker, Zorka enjoyed reading, cooking, exercising and keeping her home spotless.

Mrs. Zets was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Masontown.

Zorka was married to Mike Zets, who passed away June 21, 1992.

Surviving is a sister, Mary Durdines of the state of California; two daughters-in-law, Sharon Zets of Washington and Sandra Zets of Fredericktown; one son-in-law, Merl Beachell of Harrisburg; sister-in-law Emily Vunjak of Clarksville; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a son, Ted Zets; daughter Shirley Beachell; and son Sam Zets; four brothers, Mike, Nickey, Donald and Wesley Vunjak; two sisters, Diane Furman and Millie Vunjak.

Funeral services and interment are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
42 Bank St @ Crawford Rd
Fredericktown, PA 15333
(724) 377-2232
