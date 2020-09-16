Augusta Sumrall Cummins, known as Dusty to all her friends, passed away on August 31, 2020. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to so many folks all across the country. Raised in Mobile, Alabama, Dusty moved to Pasadena, Texas in 1964. After retiring from Travelers Insurance Company, she found a second career as Secretary for Richey Street Baptist Church, where she served God and the community for 15 years. She is survived by her son, Wayne Cummins; daughter, Kerry Grover and her husband, Ted; grandson, Woody Grover and wife Erica; granddaughter, Micki Taylor and husband Matt; as well as three great-grandchildren and numerous extended family. She has now reunited with her son, David Jackson Cummins, in Heaven, and will be missed here on Earth.



