Barbara Ann Gubbins
1934 - 2020
Graveside service for Barbara Ann Gubbins, 86, of Conroe, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Garden Park cemetery under the direction of Conroe Funeral Directors. The Rev. Dr. David F. Jones will officiate. Mrs. Gubbins was born on February 16, 1934 in West Salem, Illinois to Troy and Pauline Fitch. She passed-away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home in Conroe. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gordon Gubbins; son, Jeffrey Gubbins; and her brothers, Bill Fitch and John Fitch. She is survived by her loving family: sons, Terry V. Gubbins of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and Timothy A. Gubbins of Conroe; grandchildren, Thomas W. Gubbins and wife, Lindi of Crown Point, Indiana and Kimberly M. Timbrook and husband, Andrew of Cedar Lake, Indiana; and her great grandchildren, Noriann, Liam and Aidan Gubbins.

Published in Observer Group from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
