1/
Brian D. Stewart
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born April 14, 1958 in El Paso, TX passed away on August 26, 2020. Brian graduated from Burke High School in Omaha, NE in 1976 where he met his first wife, Lori Kochen. He later graduated from Texas A&M University with a civil engineering degree in 1981, had three sons and settled in Omaha, Nebraska working for the Army Corp of Engineers and Union Pacific Railroad.

Brian was entrepreneurial and hard working, taking the initiative to start his own security company based in Houston servicing the ports along the Gulf of Mexico. Brian loved being outdoors, biking around the neighbourhood, and working on home-improvement projects. He was a natural problem solver and would not hesitate to assist anyone who needed his help. As a Stewart, he was a man of integrity and honesty.

He is preceded in death by his parents, JC Stewart and Joyce Stewart and his son, Kevin Michael Stewart. Brian is survived by his wife, Sydney Stewart, two sons, Kyle Stewart and Kory Stewart, two step-sons Matthew Solis and Rick Solis, his siblings, Mark Stewart and Melissa Quast, his two grandkids Alaynah and Darion Solis, his second wife, Debra Stewart, and numerous caring nieces and nephews. A celebration gathering for Brian will be held on 7th September 2020 for close friends and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer Group from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved