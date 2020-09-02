Diane Carole McLaughlin



1938-2020



Diane McLaughlin passed away in an Alzheimer's care facility in League City, Texas on August 25, 2020 at the age of 82. Diane was born on April 8, 1938 in Los Angeles, California to Herbert and Betty Robertson. Diane was an only child and she enjoyed a happy childhood establishing friendships that lasted her lifetime. She attended Hamilton High School in west Los Angeles. She entered Santa Monica City College where she met her first husband. A son, William, was born but less than a year later she was widowed when her husband drowned in a backyard swimming pool. Diane was a determined and forceful person, enrolling at UCLA while raising an infant son. Diane graduated and several years later met Barnett (Barney) McLaughlin through a blind date. Courtship and marriage ensued and two children, Sean and Heather, soon rounded out the family.



Diane was the perfect wife and hostess. Her culinary skills were exceptional- especially when it came to chocolate desserts - and she regularly hosted gourmet dinner and Bridge parties. Corporate moves sent her around the country, and each time she adjusted with aplomb. Finally settling in Seabrook, Texas in 1985, Diane became active in many organizations in the Bay Area. Classical music was of great importance to her and she channeled that passion through fund raising efforts for the Houston Symphony League-Bay Area: she was a member for many years, holding various chairwoman positions and serving as HSLBA President. She was also a season ticket holder to the Houston Symphony for over 20 years, and during that time volunteered at various Houston Symphony functions. Diane volunteered for, and served on, committees of Assistance League, especially enjoying Operation School Bell. Diane was a familiar face at St. John Hospital, volunteering in the Outpatient Surgery Unit for many years. Diane was honored to receive the "Men and Women of Heart" award in 2006 for her active roles and leadership in volunteer organizations. She was an avid tennis player, an excellent swimmer, and she enjoyed traveling to overseas destinations with her husband.



Diane was a wonderful mother and role model to her children, teaching them the importance of education, hard work, an active lifestyle, and giving back to the community. She is survived by her husband Barney, sons William Strauss of Mississippi, Sean McLaughlin of Toledo, Ohio, daughter Heather Mee of Bellaire, Texas and grandsons, Jeremiah and Colin Mee of Bellaire, Texas.



Barney is grateful for the compassionate care that was given to Diane by the hospice nurses of Altus Hospice and the staff of the Cottages of Clear Lake.



