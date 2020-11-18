1/
Diane Virginia Longo
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Virginia (Pierce) Longo, age 70, of Dandridge, TN passed away Thursday morning November 5th, 2020.

Diane was born to Edward and Virginia (Seaquist) Pierce on October 22, 1950 at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, MN.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Richard "Pat" Pierce.

She is survived by her husband Frank Longo, her sons Adam and Alex, her sister Sharon Schwartz, her brothers Joseph, Edward and Daniel Pierce and her five grandchildren Liam, Lucia, Margaret, Olivia and Lucas.

For service details and condolences, visit www.farrarfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer Group from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrar Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Denise and George Fox
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved