Diane Virginia (Pierce) Longo, age 70, of Dandridge, TN passed away Thursday morning November 5th, 2020.
Diane was born to Edward and Virginia (Seaquist) Pierce on October 22, 1950 at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Richard "Pat" Pierce.
She is survived by her husband Frank Longo, her sons Adam and Alex, her sister Sharon Schwartz, her brothers Joseph, Edward and Daniel Pierce and her five grandchildren Liam, Lucia, Margaret, Olivia and Lucas.
For service details and condolences, visit www.farrarfuneralhome.com