Donna Boots was born on November 2, 1954 in Pasadena, Texas to Marvin and June Dungan. Donna lived in Pasadena and Deer Park area most of her life. She attended Pasadena Memorial High School, San Jacinto College Nursing School, and Stephen F. Austin University. Donna also resided in Ontario, CA for a brief period. She began a career with Chevron Phillips in the late 1980's, retiring in 2017 after thirty-plus years of service.



Donna had three children from her 12 year marriage to James L. Boots. Donna loved everything to do with her children. She was a wonderful mother. Donna made it a priority to take her family on many vacation adventures. In later years, she became "Nana" to six grandchildren, whom she equally adored. Donna loved Jesus and was a Christian. For Donna, horses and riding were a lifelong passion. Donna also especially loved the Guadalupe River. She would take her family for river tubing adventures every chance they got. Donna enjoyed making scrapbooks and documenting their travels and family activities in her scrapbooks. She was a great photographer and took pictures of everything. She was always up for taking a trip and making family memories.



Donna was adventurous and devoted to her family. She loved traveling and showing her children the world. Everyone that knew her, or even just met her, knew her kind and loving heart. Donna was patient and had such sweet demeanor and she never met a stranger. Donna made it a point to always make the people around her feel special. She poured so much love into those around her and her favorite place to be was anywhere with her family. Donna was the family rock and safe haven.



Donna is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers David (Kathy) Dungan and Mike (Eileen) Dungan; son Daniel Boots; daughters Michelle (Sterling) Turner and Lisa (John) Hoelscher; nieces Ann Mislang and Meredith Swanson; and her six grandchildren Michael, Emma, Abby, Colt, Cade, and Court.



