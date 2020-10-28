1/
Esther Sadako Reynolds
1941 - 2020
Esther Sadako Reynolds

September 1, 1941-October 16, 2020

Graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park North Porter, Texas

@ 10:00 am on Saturday October 31, 2020

A lifetime spent in Service for an eternity spent in the Kingdom.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Ellis Gene Reynolds (1994). Survived by her children- Charles Dennis Reynolds, CherylAnn Yoshie Reynolds Sturm, James Wayne Reynolds, Laurie Dee Reynolds Bauman, (10) grandchildren and (14) great-grandchildren. Brothers and sisters to include Arthur Ishii, Janet Ishii Takane (d), Walter Ishii (d), Paul Ishii, Dorothy Ishii Bryant, Helen Ishii Wu, Samuel Ishii and Stella Ishii Yasuda.

Donation to https://www.supportstjosephs.org/cancercare

for ovarian cancer research are requested in lieu of f

