Esther Sadako Reynolds
September 1, 1941-October 16, 2020
Graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park North Porter, Texas
@ 10:00 am on Saturday October 31, 2020
A lifetime spent in Service for an eternity spent in the Kingdom.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Ellis Gene Reynolds (1994). Survived by her children- Charles Dennis Reynolds, CherylAnn Yoshie Reynolds Sturm, James Wayne Reynolds, Laurie Dee Reynolds Bauman, (10) grandchildren and (14) great-grandchildren. Brothers and sisters to include Arthur Ishii, Janet Ishii Takane (d), Walter Ishii (d), Paul Ishii, Dorothy Ishii Bryant, Helen Ishii Wu, Samuel Ishii and Stella Ishii Yasuda.
Donation to https://www.supportstjosephs.org/cancercare
for ovarian cancer research are requested in lieu of f