Esther Sadako ReynoldsSeptember 1, 1941-October 16, 2020Graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park North Porter, Texas@ 10:00 am on Saturday October 31, 2020A lifetime spent in Service for an eternity spent in the Kingdom.Preceded in death by her loving husband, Ellis Gene Reynolds (1994). Survived by her children- Charles Dennis Reynolds, CherylAnn Yoshie Reynolds Sturm, James Wayne Reynolds, Laurie Dee Reynolds Bauman, (10) grandchildren and (14) great-grandchildren. Brothers and sisters to include Arthur Ishii, Janet Ishii Takane (d), Walter Ishii (d), Paul Ishii, Dorothy Ishii Bryant, Helen Ishii Wu, Samuel Ishii and Stella Ishii Yasuda.Donation to https://www.supportstjosephs.org/cancercare for ovarian cancer research are requested in lieu of f