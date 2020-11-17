Flora Mae Nickerson, 89, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends in the comfort of her home in Conroe, Texas.



Flora Mae was born in Baytown, Texas, on March 26, 1931 to her loving parents Albert and Mary Cooke. She was the seventh of eight children that filled a Christ centered home. She attended Robert E. Lee High School where she was in the Lee Brigadiers' Drum and Bugle Corps for three years and served as the Company Commander in 1949. She married Jerry A. Nickerson on August 26, 1950 and together they raised five children: Jerry Jr., Michael, Catherine, Carolyn, and Todd.



Flora Mae was a kind, loving Mother, and loyal friend to everyone she met. She enjoyed many activities and attended church whenever she could. During her Fifty-six-year marriage to Jerry, they traveled and lived in many different places. They always returned home to Texas during the summers and holidays, finally making their last home in Conroe.



Flora Mae will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her. Her life was long and wonderful, she cherished each moment she was blessed with. She loved the Lord and her Savior Jesus Christ. She is now resting peacefully in His arms surrounded by those in her family who have gone before her.



Flora Mae leaves behind her five children and their families: Jerry and Marlee Nickerson and their children Kate Long and her husband Paul and Jerry Nickerson III; Michael and Debra Jean Nickerson and their children Nathan, Stephen, Bethany and Charity; Catherine and Mike Kelley and their daughter Sara Dillard and her husband Nick and their four children; Carolyn Hinson and children, Laura Mae and Powell Hinson and her husband Bob Bender; Todd and Jennifer Nickerson and their children Brock and Emma. She also leaves behind her loving sister Ellen Flynt and her husband John of Baytown. She will be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.



A small memorial service will be held at the Fellowship of Montgomery on November 19th, 2020 at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest in a family cemetery in Chilton, Texas. Flowers can be sent to Fellowship of Montgomery, 12681 FM 149, Montgomery, Texas 77316. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Flora Mae's name may be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, PO Box 98156, Washington DC 20077-7652.



