Geoffrey "Jeff" Austin Calvert was born April 18, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Virginia M Stilwell (Calvert) and late Victor B. Calvert. Jeff passed away August 17, 2020 at Methodist Clear Lake Hospital. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael A. Calvert.



Jeff moved to the Deer Park area in the early 1950's, graduating Deer Park High School in 1959. He received Bachelor's degree in Education from Ashland College in Ashland, Ohio where he was also involved in radio broadcasting at the college station, WACC. He received his Master's degree in Education from University of Washington.



Jeff and Janet Lou Kaylor married in 1963 and were happily married for 57 years. They had three children: Michael Scott Calvert, Stephen Earl Calvert, and Cassandra Victoria Calvert (Silvernail).



An avid reader, Jeff loved learning and teaching. He taught at local schools, Sam Rayburn HS, Lutheran High South, San Jacinto College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and Texas A&M University-Galveston.



He was a proprietor of Calvert's Western Wear and later Diamond C Western Wear with partner, Lewis Alison. Jeff was deeply involved with the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo and the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce (Education Committee). Active in the Libertarian Party in the early 1980's, he ran for state representative, and passionately followed politics until his passing.



He is survived by his wife, children and grand-children: Michael Scott Calvert II, Stephen Cole Calvert, Ethan Zane Calvert, Taylor Lauren West, Zachary Thomas Silvernail, Cameron Mitchell Silvernail, and Rachel Evelyn Silvernail.



Memorial/Celebration of life Services will be held at Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, Texas on Saturday, 10/03/2020 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Mises Institute, Auburn, AL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store