Henry J. Lartigue, Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 87, on Friday, October 16th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



Henry was born in 1933 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry J. Lartigue, Sr., and Alice Hill Lartigue, sisters Ella Lagarrigue, Mae Newman, Ruth Shea; wife Camille Goodman Lartigue and son Gregory Lartigue.



Henry's primary objectives in life were to be a good Catholic, with love for God and our country: a loving husband and father, provider and example for his four children.



Henry attended St. Mathias School and was an Altar Boy for St. Matthias Catholic Church in New Orleans for many years. He always felt very privileged to be able to serve at Mass, which gave him the foundation for his strong Catholic faith throughout his life.



During his early years, he enjoyed many sports, but especially baseball, basketball and track. After graduating from Jesuit High School in New Orleans, he worked briefly for Pan Am Oil Company before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After discharge from the Army, he attended Tulane University graduating with honors from the School of Engineering in 1960. Henry was a member of Tau Beta Pi and a recipient of several "outstanding student" awards. It was during his college years that he married the love of his life, Camille Goodman. He said it was the best and most important decision of his young life.



Immediately after graduation from Tulane University, Henry was recruited by Esso (ExxonMobil) and started a 29 year career with District, Regional and Headquarter responsibilities in Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, California, Connecticut, New York, Washington, DC, and as Executive Assistant to the President of Exxon Corporation. Henry took early retirement from ExxonMobil in 1988.



After having experienced a career with the "elephant" of the oil industry, he was recruited to join a smaller energy company - FINA Oil & Chemical Company in Dallas, Texas. During his six year period with FINA, he served as Vice President of Marketing, Public Affairs and Corporate Planning, retiring again in 1994. It was a most enjoyable experience and Dallas was a great city. Sadly though, it was in Dallas that his most beloved wife of 35 years, Camille, died.



Two years later, he met and married his wife, Kaye. Henry said "God has twice blessed me. How could any man be so fortunate as to be given such a wonderful gift, Kaye, after the most devastating loss of my Camille".



Henry and Kaye relocated to the Lake Conroe area in 1997 to be nearer his children and grand children.



After having management positions, which required extensive interaction with audiences in business, government and community, his public service was focused toward non-profit institutions and foundations. Henry was a former member of the Tulane University President's Council, and Emeritus member of the Board of Advisors of the Tulane School of Science and Engineering, a past member of Texas Medical Center Board, and served as a member of the Board of Visitors of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for many years.



As a 7 year old Altar boy at St. Matthias Catholic School in New Orleans, Louisiana, to some 70 plus years later as a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe, Texas, his faith was always very present and influential to his life. Henry was always thankful to his brother Honore, for introducing him to the Manresa Jesuit Retreat House in Convent, Louisiana, where they made together 34 years of prayerful retreats.



He always said Honore and his wife, Chris had been inspirations to him and an example for him as to what it meant to "love your neighbor as yourself".



Over the years at Sacred Heart, he served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister and member of the Pastoral Council. He was also involved in ministries serving parishioners for Infant Baptism, Adult Faith Formation, Nullity Case Sponsor, RCIA Sponsor, Minister to the Homebound and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and Sir Knight in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, which provides support for Christians in the Holy Land.



Henry was blessed with a number of healthy and enjoyable years of retirement after an exciting and rewarding career in the oil industry. He was also very thankful for the many special brothers and sisters in his faith community, dear friends, neighbors and hackers on the golf course in the April Sound Community. He and Kaye enjoyed their golf travels to Ireland, Antigua, Mexico and all over the U.S. They, too, enjoyed many travels across France, England, Italy, Israel and Croatia. He was also an ardent sports enthusiast, not only loving his golf, but his hometown Astros, Rockets and Texans.



Henry was always thankful and felt blessed for his four wonderful children, all of whom he was extremely proud of, and prayed that they, too, would experience the love and blessings that he had experienced throughout his life.



Henry is survived by his loving wife Kaye, his children; Henry J. Lartigue, III and wife, Martha of Houston, Allison Young and husband, Michael of The Woodlands, Camille LaRoue and husband Joseph of Minnesota, brother Honore Lartigue and wife Chris of Tennessee.



Grandchildren: Kelly Gardner Smith and husband, Austin, Katherine Pruitt and husband, Matt, Allison Lartigue, Robert Lartigue, Dena Young, Sarah Koch and husband, Andy, Scott Young and wife, Song, Tim Emmott and wife, Leigh, Joseph and Andy Young, Ryan Lartigue, Jennifer Braziel, Rebecca Lartigue, Joseph Donohue, Jonathan Donahue, Camille Whitworth, Jeffrey Whitworth, and Gabriella LaRoue.



Great Grandchildren: Charles, Jack, Anna and Wells Henry Gardner-Smith, Michael Lartigue, Henry and Robert Pruitt, Emerson, Mikaela and Oliver Koch, Savannah Young, Zachary, Aidan and Caitlyn Braziel, Taylor Lartigue, Gregory Lartigue, Adalynn Whitworth and Linkin Donahue. .







A visitation will be held at Metcalf Funeral Directors located at 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm with a Vigil Service and Rosary at 7pm. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Conroe, Texas, officiated by Father Philip Wilhite.



Pallbearers: Barry Abbott, Carl Busbee, George Heines, Eric Hennings , Jim Lombardi, Dan Gregory, , Ralph Ballard, Peter Wakefield, Bob Stanislaw. Honorary pallbearers: Grandsons



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers you consider donations to St. Vincent de Paul or Sacred Heart Catholic Church's building fund.



