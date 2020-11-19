Hunter Cade Hess, 19, of The Woodlands, passed away November 14, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Hunter was born in The Woodlands on September 22, 2001.
Hunter was a graduate of The Woodlands High School and was currently attending college in Austin where he was pursuing his goals of becoming a commercial development planner.
Hunter lived his life with passion and purpose. His early years were spent on the fields where he loved to play baseball and football. He loved the outdoors and all the adventures that came with it... his favorite being snow skiing. He had mastered the sport and always looked for the most challenging runs straight down the mountain ... Double Black Diamonds and even the forbidden trails marked "Experts Only". Hunter loved scuba diving and would fearlessly swim with a shark, but quickly get scared when he found himself stuck in a cave with a lobster that he was not even allowed to go into ... but Hunter didn't always follow the rules. He celebrated his 18th birthday 10,000 feet in the air where he fell in love with sky diving and immediately added 'buying a plane" to his life goals list. Hunter's favorite thing to do outdoors was hunting with his Dad. He loved to patiently wait for that perfect buck every year, and loved even more when it ended up on his wall.
Hunter grew to become an extremely ambitious young man and was so excited and ready to pursue his dreams ... and his dreams were big. He had a vision board in his room with all his unimaginable goals pasted on it, but to him they weren't. Hunter was ready to conquer the world his way. He worked hard on becoming a better version of himself every day, mentally and physically. He took his health seriously and became the epitome of nutrition and fitness. He woke up before the sun to get in his daily run before his first class because he thought that is what a successful person does. Hunter cherished his friends and was loyal to each one. He was confirmed in his faith and had a personal relationship with God. He had already decided that his next tattoo would have beautifully stated : "Be the hero of your own story". Hunter certainly was the hero of his.
Hunter is preceded in death by his sister, Cassidy Jade Hess.
Hunter is survived by his parents, Kimberley and Judson Hess; his sister, Peyton Hess; grandparents, Kenneth and Ibbie Sekula and Rodney and Dianne Hess; aunts and uncles, Kenda and Clifford Igal, Shannan and Darrell Richey; Sabra and Lindy Fullwood and Jay Hess; Cousins Kayla, Ashley, Courtney, Colton, Chelsea, Jayci and Summer.
Hunter's funeral service will be held at Woodlands United Methodist Church on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Flowers are welcomed and appreciated, and for those wishing to make a donation in Hunter's name, please consider a foundation very close to his heart, Cassidy Joined For Hope, or a charity of your choice
.