Janet Mertes Zuerner
1932 - 2020
Janet Mertes Zuerner, 88, passed away at her Somerby residence in Peachtree City, Georgia on November 10, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1932 in Watertown, Wisconsin, to the late Elmer and Martha Mertes. She was married to Norman D. Zuerner for 58 wonderful years. Jan was known for her warm and generous nature that naturally drew people to her; she never met a stranger. She was an active member at New Life Lutheran Church in Pearland Texas for many years and at Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Peachtree City following her move to Georgia. Jan was preceded in death by her husband Norman and her grandson, Christopher. She is survived by daughter, Marty Hagberg and husband James Hagberg; son, Ross Zuerner and wife Frieda Zuerner; 4 grandchildren, Crystal Rhodes and husband Jason Rhodes, Travis Linnstaedter and wife Jennifer Linnstaedter, Kassi McKey and husband Jason McKey, Ryan Zuerner; and six great-grandchildren, Hunter McKey, Grayson McKey, Michelle Rhodes, Lauren Rhodes, Trent Rhodes and Logan Rhodes. A memorial service will be held in Pearland Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts may be made to Doctors Without Borders. (https://doctorswithoutborders.org).

