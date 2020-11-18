Jean was born on July 12, 1941 in Mobile, Alabama, but her family moved to Houston, Texas where she grew up. She was baptized at the age of 11 at First Baptist Church in Houston.



During her senior year of high school in 1959, she was inducted into the National Honor Society at San Jacinto High School and graduated Cum Laude.



At the time of her death, Jean was a member of Shadycrest Baptist Church in Pearland, Texas and loved her church family. Jean went home to be with her Lord on November 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, as they approached their 30th wedding anniversary. She is survived by their only child, Glenn Pappe, and his wife, Jodi.



The funeral service was held Monday, November 16, at Peevey Funeral Home, interment followed at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.



