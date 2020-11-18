1/
Margaret S. McDowell
1943 - 2020
Margaret S. McDowell, 76, of Pasadena, TX passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1943 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to James T. Wilkerson and Margaret Wegman/Wilkerson. She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin H. McDowell. She is survived by daughter, Sherry Janeen Gooden and husband James Gooden of La Porte TX; sons, Mitchell W. and wife Alice Foreman of Arlington, TX; K. Ray and wife Vickie McDowell of Cypress, TX; and James L. McDowell and wife Laura Stevens of Belton,TX; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Sherry enjoyed tending to her yard, flowers and her animals. She enjoyed playing league darts for many years, winning many trophies with her teammates. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local no kill animal shelter. Funeral Services were held on Thursday November 12, 2020 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Grand View Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

Published in Observer Group from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grand View Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
2814796076
