Margie Lawrence Woods,73 born in Conroe, Texas on February 27,1947 passed away on October 25,2020 surrounded by her family. Visitation, Wed 1-6 @ Toliver Memorial COGIC, 100 N Shirley Ln, Willis, TX. Service, Thursday 10a @ Toliver Memorial COGIC. Rev Obra Toliver, eulogist. Final resting place Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.



