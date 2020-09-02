Shirley Ann Schafer, age 76 of Splendora, Texas passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born June 28, 1944 in Alton, Illinois to parents Issac and Ruby Eller Hyman who preceded her in death along with her granddaughter, Kimberly Graham; five brothers and six sisters.



Survivors include her husband, Elvin Schafer; daughters, Ruby Graham, Cindy Davis, and Wanda Deville; sons, William Schafer and wife Michelle, and Jeffrey Schafer and wife Desirée; brother, Edward Hyman; grandchildren, Samantha Hart and husband Ray, Joshua Graham, Tabitha Brady and husband Eric, Raymond Schafer and wife Samantha, Leslie Miles, William Schafer and wife Holly, David Schafer and wife Herlinda, Derek Schafer, and Trevor Schafer; great-grandchildren, Aleasha Zimmer and boyfriend Dylan, Ashton Zimmer, Landon Schafer, Makaielah Schafer, Isabella Schafer, Tilley Brady, and McKenna Schafer; great-great-granddaughter, Amelya Wright; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.



PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME



303 E. CROCKETT



CLEVELAND, TEXAS



281-592-2641



