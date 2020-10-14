Wayne Steven Edmonson, 76, of Porter, TX, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Steve was born on September 9, 1943 in Evansville, IN, to Wayne C. and Jeanne M. Edmonson. He attended Dexter Elementary and Bosse High School, graduating in 1961 as valedictorian of his class. He attended the University of Cincinnati and graduated with honors with a degree in civil engineering in 1966. He earned his master's degree in structural engineering from Purdue University in 1967. Steve married Colleen Murphy in August 1967 and moved to Houston, TX, to work for Shell Oil. The couple was transferred with Shell to Midland, TX, where daughter, Piper, was born in 1970. Son, Ryan, followed in 1972. Steve left Shell in 1974 to open a branch of the American Speedreading Academy in Evansville, IN. A return to the oil business brought about a move to Slidell, LA, later leading to a transfer overseas to Edinburg, Scotland, and Stavanger, Norway, with Santa Fe Construction during the late '70s. Steve's career culminated with positions at Amoco/BP and a final relocation to Kingwood, TX, in 1981. He retired in 1998 to fully enjoy golf, bridge, caring for his yard, and traveling. Steve was a charter member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingwood where he served as a lay reader and usher. He is survived by his wife, Colleen (Murph) of Kingwood; daughter, Piper Williamson, and son-in-law, Rob, of Kingwood; son, Ryan Edmonson, of Seattle, WA; brother, Kenny Edmonson, and sister-in-law, Lila, of Marion, KY; sister, Barbara Bruce, and brother-in-law, Jon, of Nashville, TN; and grandchildren, Hayley, Cole, and Zoe Williamson, as well as several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate Steve's life were held at First Presbyterian Church of Kingwood on Monday, October 12th. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com
