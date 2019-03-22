Home

Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 464-3031
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery
Newton, NC
View Map
Resources
Audrey (Welch) Stewart


1931 - 2019
Audrey (Welch) Stewart Obituary
Audrey Welch Stewart, age 87, of Hickory, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton, NC. Born July 13, 1931, in Catawba County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Lester E. Welch and Ann Huffman Welch.

Audrey was of the Baptist faith and had retired as an inspector from Sherrill Furniture Co.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Whitener Stewart; infant son, Carl Lester Stewart; sisters, Pearl W. Smith, May W. Franklin, Marie W. Mitchem, and Mary Ann W. Wishon; and brothers, Summey Welch and Johnny Welch.

Survivors include her sons, A. Randy Stewart and fiancé, LuAnn Day, of Catawba, NC, and Jerry Stewart and fiancé, Cindy Darity, of Catawba, NC; grandchildren, Melissa S. Myers and husband, Alex, and Alicia Stewart and Matthew Stewart; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Newton, NC, with Rev. Ray York officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the Stewart family at www.drumfh-conover.com.

The Stewart family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Carolina Caring for their loving care of Audrey over the last few days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC, 28658.

The Stewart family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Mar. 23, 2019
