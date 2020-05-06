Barbara Wood Trewyn, 72, of Sherrills Ford, NC, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was born on November 25, 1947 in Portland, OR, to the late Harold and Mabel McWilliams Wood. Mrs. Trewyn graduated from Centinenial High School in Portland, OR. She enjoyed coloring in adult coloring books, embroidery, reading, and playing cards and video games.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Robert Wood.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Stroud (Michael), Diana Kendall (James); grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Michelle Johnson, James Kendall, Jr.; and nephews, Harold Wood and Randy Wood.
A Memorial service will be held in Gresham, OR at a later date.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the family of Mrs. Trewyn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Observer News Enterprise from May 6 to Jun. 3, 2020.