Barry Keith Shull of Hickory passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Keith was born in Catawba County to Jerry Shull and the late Gladys Lutz Shull. He loved the Lord and his family. Keith particularly enjoyed his grandsons, JD and Emmett Shull. He loved hiking with his beloved wife Debbie on trails all over the country, especially the Nevada desert. Keith's passions included NCAA Tournament trips with his son, Adam and UNC basketball.
Keith was employed with Shurtape Technologies as the Sales Director for HVAC and Insulation Division. As a 43 year employee, Shurtape co-workers and friends were a part of his family. He would like to thank the Shuford family for the opportunities and support.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Shull Cook.
Those left to cherish his memory are;
Wife: Debbie Laws Shull of the home
Son: Adam Shull and wife Joy of Greensboro
Father: Jerry Shull of Vale
Brother: Randall Shull of Conover
Sister: Kim Bowen and husband Randy of Claremont
Grandsons: JD Shull and Emmett Shull
Numerous Nieces and Nephews
In respect of the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service at Plateau United Methodist Church in Vale. The Rev. Peter Brown will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Plateau United Methodist Church, 3315 Scronce Rd., Vale, NC 28168, or your local chapter of the American Cancer Society
