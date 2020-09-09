1/1
Barry Keith Shull
Barry Keith Shull of Hickory passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Keith was born in Catawba County to Jerry Shull and the late Gladys Lutz Shull. He loved the Lord and his family. Keith particularly enjoyed his grandsons, JD and Emmett Shull. He loved hiking with his beloved wife Debbie on trails all over the country, especially the Nevada desert. Keith's passions included NCAA Tournament trips with his son, Adam and UNC basketball.

Keith was employed with Shurtape Technologies as the Sales Director for HVAC and Insulation Division. As a 43 year employee, Shurtape co-workers and friends were a part of his family. He would like to thank the Shuford family for the opportunities and support.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Shull Cook.

Those left to cherish his memory are;

Wife: Debbie Laws Shull of the home

Son: Adam Shull and wife Joy of Greensboro

Father: Jerry Shull of Vale

Brother: Randall Shull of Conover

Sister: Kim Bowen and husband Randy of Claremont

Grandsons: JD Shull and Emmett Shull

Numerous Nieces and Nephews

In respect of the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service at Plateau United Methodist Church in Vale. The Rev. Peter Brown will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Plateau United Methodist Church, 3315 Scronce Rd., Vale, NC 28168, or your local chapter of the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to the Shull family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Shull family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111


Published in Observer News Enterprise from Sep. 9 to Oct. 7, 2020.
