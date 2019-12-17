|
Bessie "Frankie" Campbell Fulbright, age 97, of Newton, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Brian Center Viewmont in Hickory, NC. Born October 31, 1922 in Lincoln County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph Leander Campbell and Esther McCloud Campbell.
Frankie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her church and was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church ELCA (Startown) in Newton, NC.
In addition to her parents, Frankie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Fulbright, Sr.; sisters, Sula C. Mace, Rosa C. Fulbright, and Ruby C. Lunceford; and brothers, Don Campbell, George Campbell, and Marvin Campbell.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Simmons and husband Gary of Conover, NC; sons, Charles Fulbright and wife Sherry of Maiden, NC, Paul Fulbright, Jr. of Hickory, NC, and Jerry Fulbright and wife Ramona of Claremont, NC; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church ELCA (Startown) with Rev. Ralph Kraft officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Memorial Park in Newton, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 AM.
The family wishes to thank the staff of both PACE Newton and Brian Center Viewmont for their loving care of Frankie.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to: St. Paul Lutheran Church ELCA, 3761 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019