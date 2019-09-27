|
|
Betty Esther Smith Murray, age 85, of Catawba, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford, NC. Born August 13, 1934 in Henderson County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Jackson Smith and Grace Abigail Francis Smith.
Betty was an active member of Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont, NC, where she was a member of the choir and former choir director for 17 years and had served in numerous other capacities. She had retired as an elementary and middle school teacher with Catawba County Schools.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Ken L. Murray of Catawba, NC; daughter, Cindy Rose Murray of Newton, NC; son, Michael Doyle Murray and wife, Sharon of Bessemer City, NC; brother, Herbert Dale Smith of Canton, OH; grandchildren, Mackenzie Dameron, Caleb Murray, Staci Bowman and husband, Clint; step-grandchildren, Brody Hallman and Braylee Hallman; great-grandchild, Falon Cooke. The family would also like to thank Betty's loving caregiver, Brenda Martin.
The funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Mt. View United Methodist Church with Rev. Rich Irwin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening at the church from 7:00 to 9:00 PM.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Caleb Murray, Clint Bowman, David Murray, Barry Murray, Alan Murray, and Mike Rankin.
Condolences may be sent to the Murray family at www.drumfh-conover.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Mt. View United Methodist Church, Scholarship Fund, 1248 Balls Creek Rd., Claremont, NC, 28610 or to H.N. Francis Divinity Scholarship, Wake Forest University, PO Box 7719, Winston-Salem, NC, 27109 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC, 28658.
The Murray family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019