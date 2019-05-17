Billy John Hedrick, Sr., age 83, of Claremont passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Billy was born August 2, 1935 in Catawba County to the late John Lloyd and Annie Maybell Canipe Hedrick. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Dock Richard, James and Thurman Hedrick.



He is survived by:

Wife of 64 years: Wilma Campbell Hedrick of the home



Daughter: Penny Peeler and husband, Jerry of Claremont



3 Sons: Billy Hedrick Jr. and wife Donna and Thomas Hedrick and wife Dawn, both of Hickory and Lloyd Hedrick and wife Kimberly of Catawba



18 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren



3 Sisters: Thelma and Rebecca Barlowe, both of Newton and Nora Jean Hollifield of Taylorsville



The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Newton with Pastor Steve Rhodes officiating. Pallbearers will be the grandsons: Billy John Hedrick, III, Jerry Lee Peeler, II, John Calvin Peeler, Joshua Wayne Hedrick, Andrew Thomas Hedrick, Matthew Franklin Hedrick, Jordon Russell Hedrick and Alexander James Bright.



The family will receive friends Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the church.



Memorials may be made to: St. James Lutheran Church Youth Mission Trip, 1942 St. James Church Rd, Newton, NC 28658 or Catawba Valley Medical Center Foundation, Oncology Floor, 1810 Fairgrove Church Rd SE, Hickory, NC 28602.



Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Hedrick family. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on May 18, 2019