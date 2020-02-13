|
Bruce Wayne Bolick, 73, of Conover passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at NC State Veterans Home in Salisbury.
He was born January 14, 1947 in Catawba County to the late John Alvin Bolick and Catherine Cassels Bolick. Bruce was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover and a United States Army Veteran. He was Vice President of CZR, Inc., an environmental consulting firm in Wilmington, NC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Bolick French.
Those left to cherish his memory are;
Wife of 52 years: Nancy Stedman Bolick of the home
Son: Bradley Bolick and wife Amanda Lee of Columbus, GA
Daughter: Stephanie Bolick Lykins and husband Ben Scott of Raleigh
Sister: Nancy Smyre and husband Robert of Newton
Grandchildren: Benjamin Lykins, Jesse Lykins, Daniel Lykins, Catherine Lykins, Allie Bolick and Caroline Bolick
Numerous Nieces and Nephews
A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the chapel at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. Rev. Dr. David Ludwig will officiate. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church. Those serving as pallbearers are; Bradley Bolick, Ben Lykins, Benjamin Lykins, Jesse Lykins, Daniel Lykins and Rodney Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church c/o Renovation Fund, 216 5th Ave. SE, Conover, NC 28613
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020