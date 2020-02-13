Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2025
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Bolick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Wayne Bolick


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Wayne Bolick Obituary
Bruce Wayne Bolick, 73, of Conover passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at NC State Veterans Home in Salisbury.

He was born January 14, 1947 in Catawba County to the late John Alvin Bolick and Catherine Cassels Bolick. Bruce was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover and a United States Army Veteran. He was Vice President of CZR, Inc., an environmental consulting firm in Wilmington, NC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Bolick French.

Those left to cherish his memory are;

Wife of 52 years: Nancy Stedman Bolick of the home

Son: Bradley Bolick and wife Amanda Lee of Columbus, GA

Daughter: Stephanie Bolick Lykins and husband Ben Scott of Raleigh

Sister: Nancy Smyre and husband Robert of Newton

Grandchildren: Benjamin Lykins, Jesse Lykins, Daniel Lykins, Catherine Lykins, Allie Bolick and Caroline Bolick

Numerous Nieces and Nephews

A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the chapel at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. Rev. Dr. David Ludwig will officiate. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church. Those serving as pallbearers are; Bradley Bolick, Ben Lykins, Benjamin Lykins, Jesse Lykins, Daniel Lykins and Rodney Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church c/o Renovation Fund, 216 5th Ave. SE, Conover, NC 28613

Condolences may be sent to the Bolick family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Bolick family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -