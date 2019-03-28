Buddy Thomas Parham, age 79, of Newton, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, NC. Born September 20, 1939 in Catawba County, NC, he was the son of the late Jesse Thomas Parham and Grace "Katheryn" Hovis Parham.



Buddy was a former member of the National Guard and was currently working for EZ Way Auto. He retired from Broyhill Furniture Co. where he had worked for over 25 years as an upholsterer and had also retired from WNNC Radio in Newton, NC, where he had worked in broadcasting for over 39 years.



In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his son, Bobby A. Parham; and granddaughter, Stacy Parham.



Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Anita Cole Parham of the home; daughters, Terry Leanne Hughes of Morgantown, WV and Tammy Elaine Brazil and husband Tracy of Phoenix, AZ; sons, Buddy Joe Parham and wife Ginger of Newton, NC, and Barry C. Parham and wife Rosemary of Escondido, CA; sisters, Phyllis Ramey and husband Paul of Charlotte, NC, and Frances Horne of Denham Springs, LA; brother, Roger Parham and wife Judy of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Wendy Ziegler, Jessica Parham, and Cody Parham; great-grandchildren, Gregory Ziegler and Charlotte Ziegler; numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service and celebration of Buddy's life will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019, in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton, NC, with Rev. Darrell Mull and Rev. Chris Williams officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 to 1:15 PM prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catawba Valley Pentecostal Church, PO Box 1242, Newton, NC 28658.



The Parham family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC.