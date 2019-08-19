|
Carl Edward Dwiggins, age 78, of Conover, NC, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC, following a period of declining health. Born April 11, 1941, in Forsyth County, NC, he was the son of the late Lattie Ralph Dwiggins, Sr. and Adelia Aline Everhardt Dwiggins.
Carl was a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church in Newton, NC, where he was a member of the choir, former Sunday School teacher, and former member of numerous other committees. He was the former owner and operator of Village Motors in Conover, NC, and was an avid collector of old classic cars. Carl loved music, enjoyed singing karaoke, and was a longtime member of the Carolina Moonlighters. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, especially supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their activities.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother, L. Ralph Dwiggins, Jr., and a sister, Marie D. Phillips, and brother-in-law, William Knorr.
Survivors include his daughter, Angie Roffey and husband Bruce of Conover, NC; son, Eddie Dwiggins and wife Kristen of Conover, NC; fiancé Kathleen Byrd of Bakersville, NC, and her children, Phil Byrd and wife Lisa, and Betty Hughes and husband Chris, both of Bakersville, NC; sister, Marjory D. Knorr of Las Vegas, NV; and grandchildren, Chad Roffey and wife Elizabeth, Chandler Roffey, Colbie Dwiggins, and Luke Wilkinson.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Logan Miller and Rev. Jody Seymour officiating. A reception for family and friends will take place in the church fellowship hall following the service. A private burial will take place at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church, Music Fund, 111 W. 13th Street, Newton, NC, 28658.
