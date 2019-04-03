Home

Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 464-3031
Carolyn (Musgrove) Blevins


1926 - 2019
Carolyn (Musgrove) Blevins Obituary
Carolyn Musgrove Blevins, age 93, of Conover, NC, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Catawba Valley Assisted Living at Rock Barn in Claremont, NC. Born February 19, 1926, in Mecklenburg County, NC, she was the daughter of the late William McKinley Musgrove and Emma Christine Reaves Musgrove. While pursuing her degree at Catawba College, she met the love of her life, the late Villard C. "Chuck" Blevins. They were married 62 years and raised their family in Conover. Carolyn worked as an attendance counselor for the Catawba County School system until her retirement. She was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Newton, NC. Her greatest joy was her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by two sisters, Jo Ann Jackson and Jenny Musgrove.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan B. Doggett and husband, George of Shelby, NC; Karen B. Bean and husband, Doug of Charlotte, NC; son, William C. "Bill" Blevins and wife, Karen, of Lake Mary, FL; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church in Newton, NC, with Rev. David Roquemore officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Blevins family at www.drumfh-conover.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: First Presbyterian Church, 701 N. Main Ave., Newton, NC, 28658 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC, 28658.

The Blevins family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019
