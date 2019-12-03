|
Carrol Glenn "Dee" Harris, age 85, of Hickory passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center. "Dee" was born May 5, 1934 in Catawba County to the late Wade McKay and the late Marie Harris Stewart. Dee was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of New Life Baptist Fellowship Church of Newton. "Dee" was an avid guitarist, and loved playing music with family and close friends. Daddy also loved his fur babies, Miss Katie, Bellah Jo, Dee Dee, and Roscoe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Teague Harris; twin brother, Ben Harris; sister, Debbie Eller; and step-father, Glenn Stewart.
He is survived by:
3 Daughters: Glenda Korn and husband Michael of Claremont, Sandra Rhoney and husband Jim of Vale, Shannon Little and husband Mark of Hickory
Brother: Al Stewart of Hickory
4 Grandsons: Marty Winebarger and wife Ashley, Evan Rhoney, Eric Rhoney, Devan Little
2 Granddaughters: Amanda Winebarger Huffman, Kandace Craig and husband Caleb
2 Great-Grandsons: Bryce Huffman and Ryker Winebarger
2 Great-Granddaughters: Kinzley Winebarger, (soon-to-be) Ayda Marie Craig
Dear Friend: Ruby Winebarger
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Rev. Jeff Kautz officiating.
Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory with military honors by American Legion Post 16 of Newton.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Fellowship Church of Newton.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019