Charles Maxwell Sigmon, age 86, of Conover, NC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton, NC. Born December 21, 1932, in Catawba County, NC, he was the son of the late Ralph Foree Sigmon and Carrie Belle Hedrick Sigmon.



Charles was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover, NC, where he had served as a deacon, usher, and on the cemetery and numerous other committees. He had worked for over 12 years at General Electric and retired as plant manager after 38 years from Hamco/Tufco. Charles was a charter member and former fire chief of St. Timothy Fire Department in Conover, NC, and after merging with the City of Conover Fire Department, he remained on as a firefighter and officer until his retirement. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, having served as a staff sergeant during the Korean War. Charles was an active volunteer for Camp Linn Haven in Linville, NC, and enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife and friends.



In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Charles Michael "Mike" Sigmon; sister, Mattie A. Sigmon; and brothers, Henry F. Sigmon and Vernon L. Sigmon.



Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sylvia S. Sigmon of the home; daughter, Lori Sigmon Lemons and husband Bruce Miller of Charlotte, NC; son, Rodney K. Sigmon and wife Kim of Conover, NC; sisters, Mary R. Kirkland and husband Harold of Claremont, NC, and Margie S. Bowman of Conover, NC; brother, Robert L. Sigmon and wife Linda of Claremont, NC; grandchildren, Carrie Lemons of Atlanta, GA, Addison Lemons of Eugene, OR, and Jordan Miller of Charlotte, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A service of remembrance and celebration of Charles' life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church with Rev. Scott Johnson and Rev. Anton Lagoutine officiating. Burial with military rites by American Legion Post #16 will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:45 on Sunday.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: St. John's Lutheran Church Youth Ministries, 2126 St. John's Church Rd., Conover, NC, 28613 or to Camp Linn Haven, PO Box 385, Linville, NC, 28646.



The Sigmon family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover, NC. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2019