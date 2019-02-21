Denelta Cecile Coley Self, age 79, of Newton passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Denelta was born October 10, 1939 in Lincoln County to the late John Harlan Coley and Lucille Fox Coley. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jonnie Lynn Hefner.



She is survived by:



Husband of 64 years: Larry D. Self of the home



3 Sons: Michael Self and wife Teresa, John Self and wife Joyce, Larry Self and wife Amy, all of Newton



Daughter: Patty Rutledge and husband Bobby of Conover



Brother: John "Tinker" Coley and wife Myra of Kennesaw, GA



Special Niece: Laurie Corriher



Special Nephew: Eric Hefner



8 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren



The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Newton with Pastor Tommy Hullette and Rev. Fred Thompson officiating.



There will be a Gathering of Friends following the service in the Family Life Center of the church.



Burial will be in Eastview Cemetery in Newton.



Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring or First Baptist Church of Newton.



Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019