It is with deep regret that I announce the passing of my father, Derick Sibley Hartshorn III, husband of the late Lana Cline Hartshorn, Conover, NC. Derick quietly passed away at home surrounded by members of his family on December 3, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, Derick resided in Conover, N.C. Derick was a US Navy Veteran and retired from General Electric as a marketing executive. He was a 17-year veteran PADI scuba instructor traveled and scuba dived all around the world. Derick was also a member of Emanuel Baptist Church and the Sons of the Confederate. Derick was son of the late Derick Hartshorn II and Eleanor Cheyne Joubert. He was a devoted husband, father to all, and fighter until the end. Preceded in death by his late wife of 35 years, Lana Hartshorn, he is survived by son Glenn Hartshorn, (Bluffton, SC), daughter, Tracy Robinson (Catawba, SC), Step Son Timothy Southers, (Martinsville, VA.), Matthew Southers, (Charleston WV), and Brother, William Hartshorn. He had 3 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and many extended family and friends. Celebration of Life Service will held March 1st at Emanuel Baptist Church, 1405 Emmanuel Church Rd. at 2:00 p.m. service, all are welcome. Graveside memorial service will be announced at a later date. Gifts in his memory may be sent to St. Judes Children Research Hospital.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020