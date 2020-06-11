Donna Cherie (Crawford) Benge
1961 - 2020
Donna Cherie Crawford Benge, age 58, of NC, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Born July 24, 1961 in County, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Lee Crawford and Wanda Faye Farmer Crawford.

She is survived by her husband, Marty Benge; sons, Chris Benge and Cameron Benge and wife, Haylie; daughter, Emily Benge; brothers, Gary Crawford, Wayne Crawford, Dale Crawford, and Daryl Crawford; and grandson, Kobe Benge.

There is no funeral service scheduled at this time.

Condolences may be made to the Benge family at www.drumfh-conover.com.

The Benge family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.

Published in Observer News Enterprise from Jun. 11 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC 28613
8284643031
