Donna Lynn Jordan Lankford, age 58, of Newton, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior and the family she missed, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. She was born on January 19, 1961, in Burke County to the late William and Carolyn Belton Jordan.



Donna was an animal lover and leaves behind her loving dogs, Isabelle, Callie, and BoBo; and the birds she loved dearly, Lady, Chia, and Rowdy.



In addition she was preceded in death by her parents, William Jordan and Carolyn Belton Jordan.



Left to cherish her memories are husband, Jerry Lankford; sister, Pamela Farren and her husband, Darrell; special friends Jeanette Caldwell and her husband, Robert; and a host of family.



Donna's wishes were for her services to be quiet, like her passing. No services are scheduled.



Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.drumfh-conover.com who have been committed to Donna's service arrangements. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on June 29, 2019