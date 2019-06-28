Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Lankford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lynn (Jordan) Lankford


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lynn (Jordan) Lankford Obituary
Donna Lynn Jordan Lankford, age 58, of Newton, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior and the family she missed, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. She was born on January 19, 1961, in Burke County to the late William and Carolyn Belton Jordan.

Donna was an animal lover and leaves behind her loving dogs, Isabelle, Callie, and BoBo; and the birds she loved dearly, Lady, Chia, and Rowdy.

In addition she was preceded in death by her parents, William Jordan and Carolyn Belton Jordan.

Left to cherish her memories are husband, Jerry Lankford; sister, Pamela Farren and her husband, Darrell; special friends Jeanette Caldwell and her husband, Robert; and a host of family.

Donna's wishes were for her services to be quiet, like her passing. No services are scheduled.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.drumfh-conover.com who have been committed to Donna's service arrangements.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.