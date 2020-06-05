Doris Miller Thornburg Hurley, age 90, of Newton, went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born March 10, 1930 in Catawba County to the late Freeman and Dorothy Thornburg.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband,Thomas C. Hurley of Newton; and sister, Priscilla Matthews.
Doris was a graduate of Newton Conover High School. She worked at several jobs before spending the bulk of her working career as a bookkeeper and "girl Friday" for Conover Lumber Company.
Doris loved God, her family and her music. She began playing piano at Abernathy Methodist Church when she was 16 years old. As a self-educated organist, she played many years for Calvary Baptist Church. Both churches were in Newton. She was an active member of Eastern Star and played for their meetings as well.
Doris is survived by her sister, Tina Henderson of Newton; two daughters, Martha Leatherman and husband Ron of Granite Falls, and Vivian Souther and husband Rick of Statesville; nephew, Stephen Lane and wife Terri of Emerald Isle; 5 grandchildren, Jason Benfield, Sam West, Andrew West, David Souther and LeeAnna Souther; 3 great-grandchildren, Zachary Benfield, Avery Benfield, and Aiden Souther.
A graveside service will be held at Eastside Cemetery in Newton on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Fred Thompson officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Hurley family at www.drumfh-conover.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Abernathy Memorial United Methodist Church, 111 West 13th St., Newton, NC 28658 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 2858.
The Hurley family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband,Thomas C. Hurley of Newton; and sister, Priscilla Matthews.
Doris was a graduate of Newton Conover High School. She worked at several jobs before spending the bulk of her working career as a bookkeeper and "girl Friday" for Conover Lumber Company.
Doris loved God, her family and her music. She began playing piano at Abernathy Methodist Church when she was 16 years old. As a self-educated organist, she played many years for Calvary Baptist Church. Both churches were in Newton. She was an active member of Eastern Star and played for their meetings as well.
Doris is survived by her sister, Tina Henderson of Newton; two daughters, Martha Leatherman and husband Ron of Granite Falls, and Vivian Souther and husband Rick of Statesville; nephew, Stephen Lane and wife Terri of Emerald Isle; 5 grandchildren, Jason Benfield, Sam West, Andrew West, David Souther and LeeAnna Souther; 3 great-grandchildren, Zachary Benfield, Avery Benfield, and Aiden Souther.
A graveside service will be held at Eastside Cemetery in Newton on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Fred Thompson officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Hurley family at www.drumfh-conover.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Abernathy Memorial United Methodist Church, 111 West 13th St., Newton, NC 28658 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 2858.
The Hurley family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer News Enterprise from Jun. 5 to Jul. 3, 2020.