Dorothy "Dot" Carolyn Brady Workman, age 87, of Conover, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton, NC. She was born on June 17, 1932, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Leslie Marvin Brady and Ora Ethel Hoke Brady.



Dot was a lifelong and faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover, NC. She retired from Jackson Buff where she had worked as a customer service representative. An avid bridge player, Dot enjoyed playing the piano and was extremely devoted to her family, especially to her husband, children and grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Brady; and two sisters, Mable Brady and Sudie B. Yount.



Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Willard Lee Workman of Conover, NC; daughter Ellen Workman of Conover, NC; son David Workman and wife Tracy of Conover, NC; grandchildren, Brady Workman and wife Emily and Leah Workman; sister-in-law Evelyn E. Brady of Newton, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Rev. Scott Johnson and Rev. Anton Lagoutine officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 AM.



Condolences may be sent to the Workman family at www.drumfh-conover.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 St. John's Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC, 28658.

The Workman family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on July 12, 2019