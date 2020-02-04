|
NEWTON – Earl Thomas Evans, 82 of Newton passed away on January 29, 2020 at Carolina Caring.
Born on July 15, 1937 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Tom and Veola Fisher Evans. Earl was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed reading and sketching.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Louis, Kenneth, and Sidney Evans.
Survivors include his siblings, Lawrence Evans of Newton, Margaret Travis and husband Randy of Newton, William Evans and wife Patricia of Newton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2 PM at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Sapoch officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 – 1:45 PM at the funeral home.
The Family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Hickory Village Memories for everything they did for Earl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton NC 28658.
Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com.
The Evans Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020