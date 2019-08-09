|
Elizabeth Yount Lackey, age 99, of Newton, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.
Born January 13, 1920 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Marie Setzer Yount Settlemyre and husband, Russell.
Lib, a lifelong member of Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton, served on the church council, WELCA, and a number of other committees. She was a charter member of Catawba Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and a member of the Garden Lovers Club. Lib enjoyed being a member of several duplicate bridge clubs, playing as recently as just a few months ago.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur F. Lackey; brother, Robert Macon Yount and his wife, Wilma; sister in law, Sara Lackey Bost and her husband, M. Eugene; nephew, John M. Yount; and cousin, John Simmons and wife Nancy.
She is survived by nephews, Robert L. Yount and wife Ute, and Mark Bost and wife, Jeannine; nieces, Sara "Sissy" Bost Perry and husband, Darrell, Elizabeth "Betsy" Bost Matchen and husband, Wayne; great nieces, Lee Yount Rogers and husband, Charlie, Leslie Yount Crouse and husband, David, Jule Yount Macholz and husband, Fred, Amy Brooks and husband, Bobby, Meredith Matchen; great-nephews, Justin Bost and Robert M. Yount, II; and extended family Karey "Gussy" Warren and husband, Dexter.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton with Rev. Marcus Ollis officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Newton.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Charles Rogers, Jr., Fredric Macholz, David Crouse, Darrell Perry, Wayne Matchen, and Mark Bost.
Condolences may be sent to the Lackey family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 400 N. Main Ave., Newton, NC, 28658.
The Lackey family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019