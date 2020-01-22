Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Ervan Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ervan Everette "Poppy" Potter


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ervan Everette "Poppy" Potter Obituary
Ervan "Sam" "Poppy" Everette Potter, 72, of Surfside Beach, SC, formerly of the Startown community, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Carolina Caring of Robinson Road.

He was born September 16, 1947 in Otoe County, NE to the late Virgil Leroy Potter and Cora Mae McGinnis Potter. Ervan was a member of Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton and a United States Army Veteran where he was the recipient of three purple hearts. He was a member of Hickory Masonic Lodge and Catawba County Shrine Club. Ervan enjoyed spending time with his family and going on mischievous adventures with his grandchildren, pier and surf fishing and playing golf. He was a retired beach bum.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years,Cynthia Ann Potter; brother, Troy Potter.

Those left to cherish his memory are;

Son: Jeff Potter and wife Lisa of Knoxville, TN

Daughter: Dawn Potter West and husband Steven of Maiden

Sister: Donna Harris and husband RW of Claremont

Grandchildren: Emily Potter and fiance' Josh Copeland, Lindsey Potter, Samantha West, Abby West and Bryson Potter

Loved by a host of nieces and nephews

A memorial service to celebrate Ervan's life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton with Masonic rites by Masonic Lodge #343 Hickory and military honors by American Legion Post #16. Mr. Josh Copeland will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Catawba County Shrine Club, 1488 W. C Street, Newton, NC 28658 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658

Condolences may be sent to the Potter family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ervan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -