Ervan "Sam" "Poppy" Everette Potter, 72, of Surfside Beach, SC, formerly of the Startown community, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Carolina Caring of Robinson Road.
He was born September 16, 1947 in Otoe County, NE to the late Virgil Leroy Potter and Cora Mae McGinnis Potter. Ervan was a member of Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton and a United States Army Veteran where he was the recipient of three purple hearts. He was a member of Hickory Masonic Lodge and Catawba County Shrine Club. Ervan enjoyed spending time with his family and going on mischievous adventures with his grandchildren, pier and surf fishing and playing golf. He was a retired beach bum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years,Cynthia Ann Potter; brother, Troy Potter.
Those left to cherish his memory are;
Son: Jeff Potter and wife Lisa of Knoxville, TN
Daughter: Dawn Potter West and husband Steven of Maiden
Sister: Donna Harris and husband RW of Claremont
Grandchildren: Emily Potter and fiance' Josh Copeland, Lindsey Potter, Samantha West, Abby West and Bryson Potter
Loved by a host of nieces and nephews
A memorial service to celebrate Ervan's life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton with Masonic rites by Masonic Lodge #343 Hickory and military honors by American Legion Post #16. Mr. Josh Copeland will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Catawba County Shrine Club, 1488 W. C Street, Newton, NC 28658 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020