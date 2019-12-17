|
|
Evelyn Edison Brady, age 97, died on December 9, 2019. She was born in Catawba County to the late Robert Cornelius and Fannie Sherrill Edison. She was married to the late Leslie Ray Brady, Sr. in June of 1940. Her siblings were the late Katherine Edison Lowe and Genell Edison Mitchell-Carden.
She is survived by her children L. Ray Brady, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Redmond, Washington and Gary Marvin Brady of Newton. Also surviving are her grandchildren Laura Emmons Brady and her husband, James, of Bellevue, Washington and Matthew Leslie Brady and his wife, Kerry, of West Granby, Connecticut. She also leaves her great-grandchildren Tristan and Bridget Dooley and Colleen, Emeline and Julia Brady. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Her special friend Debby Medlin Reynolds is also remembered.
Evelyn lived in Newton for her entire life. She was a life member of First United Methodist Church and was a soprano in their choir for 66 years. She served on the church board and was a Sunday school teacher there. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Staff Parish Committee, among other positions. She was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was elected Worthy Matron several times. She was employed at the Newton Merchants' Association for almost 60 years.
Evelyn's final years were spent at Trinity Village and Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn. Many thanks to the staff of both facilities, particularly Angela Cope, Lisa Atkins. Linda Spears and her band of angels, and Cheri and all the crew at Carolina Caring. She would also like to acknowledge the friendship of Bud Reinhardt, Wadine Smith, Billy and Lakota.
Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church, Newton, on Monday, December 16 at 2:00 pm with the Revs. Lara "Willis" Greene and Dan Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 on Monday at the church prior to the service,
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
