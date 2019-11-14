Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 464-3031
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Lail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Irene (Poovey) Lail


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Irene (Poovey) Lail Obituary
Florence Irene Poovey Lail, age 92, of Conover, NC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home. Born September 16, 1927 in Catawba County, NC, she was the daughter of the late James Pikney Poovey and Lura Marlowe Poovey.

Florence was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church for over 70 years. She was a judge with the Democratic Board of Elections, and a former member of the Newton Twirlers Square Dance Club.

She enjoyed traveling, and in her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family and hearing about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's school activities and travels.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Wade M. Lail; daughter, Julia King; three sisters; and 2 brothers.

Survivors include her daughters, Gloria (Bill) Costin; Regina (Wendell) Lail; sister, Hazel (Jim) Moser; 5 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover, NC, with Rev. Scott Bollinger officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM at the church.

Condolences may be sent to the Lail family at www.drumfh-conover.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Mt. Zion Lutheran Church,
XYZ's Club, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613

The Lail family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -