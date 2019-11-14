|
|
Florence Irene Poovey Lail, age 92, of Conover, NC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home. Born September 16, 1927 in Catawba County, NC, she was the daughter of the late James Pikney Poovey and Lura Marlowe Poovey.
Florence was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church for over 70 years. She was a judge with the Democratic Board of Elections, and a former member of the Newton Twirlers Square Dance Club.
She enjoyed traveling, and in her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family and hearing about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's school activities and travels.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Wade M. Lail; daughter, Julia King; three sisters; and 2 brothers.
Survivors include her daughters, Gloria (Bill) Costin; Regina (Wendell) Lail; sister, Hazel (Jim) Moser; 5 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover, NC, with Rev. Scott Bollinger officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the Lail family at www.drumfh-conover.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Mt. Zion Lutheran Church,
XYZ's Club, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613
The Lail family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Nov. 15, 2019