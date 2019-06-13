Surrounded by his family, Frank Raymond von Drehle, Sr., 91, known to his loved ones as "Papaw", went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 10, 2019 from complications of a stroke.



Frank was born in High Point, N.C. on May 8, 1928 to Rose Elizabeth Koester and Charles William von Drehle. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patsy Mae Murphy von Drehle; 6 children, Vicki, Raymond, Steve, Terri, Marie and Kim, their spouses; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Frank attended High Point College on a football scholarship where he was quarterback, a natural follow to a high school career that saw him to garner All SOUTH, as well as All STATE honors.



Frank was Executive Vice President of Cellu-Products in Patterson, N.C. for 17 years prior to starting the von Drehle Corporation in April, 1974. He served on the board of the Tissue Division of the American Paper Institute.



One of his great loves was sailing with Pat on the "Patsy Mae". Having his private pilot's license, allowed him to travel for business and pleasure. Frank and Pat spent their retirement years traveling the U.S. and Canada in their motor home. He was often seen enjoying golf with his sons and friends. He left a legacy of love of family, faith, integrity, humor and charity. So many lives have been touched by this humble man of God.



The funeral mass will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Father Ed Sheridan officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 – 3:30 P.M. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, N.C. 28658 or Safe Harbor, 210 2nd St. S.E., Hickory, N.C. 28602.



Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mr. Frank von Drehle. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary